Kurt Angle On Tonight’s Hometown RAW, Fans On Brock Lesnar SummerSlam Moments, AJ Styles

– Below is the latest WWE SuperCard Season 3 Confessional with WWE United States Champion AJ Styles:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans what is the most significant SummerSlam moment from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar – defeating The Rock for the WWE Undisputed Title in 2002, dominating John Cena and winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title in 2014, destroying Randy Orton and winning by Technical Knockout in 2016 or forcing Triple H to submit in a No Disqualification Match in 2012. As of this writing, 46% voted for 2014 while 26% went with 2002, 15% with 2012 and 12% with 2016.

– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle tweeted the following going into tonight’s show from his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. As noted, Angle’s “long lost son” Jason Jordan will appear on MizTV with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz tonight.