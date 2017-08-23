Lana Responds To Creative Complaint, Bobby Roode vs. Roderick Strong?, Ariya Daivari

– Below is video of Dasha Fuentes interviewing Ariya Daivari backstage at last night’s WWE 205 Live. Daivari dismisses talk on last week’s victory over Rich Swann being controversial after TJP’s distraction. Daivari says he pinned Swann because he’s a better human being than Swann. Daivari says people like Swann are beneath the scum on the bottom of his shoes. Daivari then dismisses Dasha to end the interview.

– It will be interesting to see if new SmackDown Superstar Bobby Roode works Thursday’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University. As noted, NXT announced last night that Roode will finish up the yellow brand dates that he is currently advertised for. Roode’s last NXT TV match could come against Roderick Strong after Strong apparently earned the right to face Roode because of last week’s match with new NXT Champion Drew McIntyre. The stipulation was that Strong would earn a post-Takeover match with Roode if he defeated McIntyre. Roode interfered in that match and caused it to be called but WWE has not commented on if Strong will get his match.

– As noted, Lana revealed on last night’s SmackDown that her plans for Tamina Snuka’s “ravishing journey” to the SmackDown Women’s Title will begin next week. A fan tweeted that all of Lana’s “genuine hard work and training is totally wasted” now. Lana responded with the following: