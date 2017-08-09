Lana – Tamina Storyline Update, Actor With Jinder Mahal Backstage(Photo), James Ellsworth

– The storyline between Lana and Tamina Snuka continued on this week’s WWE SmackDown after Charlotte Flair’s easy win over Lana. Tamina indicated that Lana will now use her charisma to help get Tamina a SmackDown Women’s Title shot, indicating a possible managerial role for Lana. Below is video from the segment:

– Actor Kal Penn was a personal guest of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at this week’s SmackDown in Toronto. WWE posted this photo of Mahal and Penn with The Singh Brothers, who were kept off TV because of their storyline injuries, according to Tom Phillips.

– As noted, James Ellsworth returned from his storyline suspension on this week’s SmackDown and helped Carmella win a non-title match over SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi. As seen below, Ellsworth tweeted on his return and continued the feud with Becky Lynch:

Guess who's back, back again, Ellsworth's back, tell a friend, guess who's back, guess who's back guess who's back… #SDLive — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) August 9, 2017

@WWEUniverse since I left #TalkingSmack gone, @JasonJordanJJ went to #Raw with his dad, dango kidnapped,but never fear, your hero is here — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) August 9, 2017

Lamborghini Mercy. @realellsworth is back. Some one call a spaceship to come pick him back up.#SDlive — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 9, 2017