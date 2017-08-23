Lana’s Plans For Tamina Snuka To Begin, NXT – Bobby Roode Note, Kevin Owens – US Title

– Next week’s WWE SmackDown from Arkansas will see Lana and Tamina Snuka’s “ravishing journey” to the SmackDown Women’s Title begin. No word yet on what Lana has planned for Snuka but last night’s show saw her tell someone on the phone tonight that she will see them next week. As noted, Lana recently approached Tamina with a plan to guide her to the title. Below is video from last night’s segment with the two:

– This week’s SmackDown main event saw WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retain over Kevin Owens. Per the stipulation, WWE has confirmed that Owens will no longer receive a US Title shot while AJ is the champion.

– As noted, former WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode was called to the main roster on last night’s SmackDown with a win over Aiden English. The NXT Twitter account confirmed that Roode will be working the rest of the yellow brand dates that he’s been advertised for. They congratulated him with this tweet: