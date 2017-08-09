Lawler Talks Hulk Hogan Racism Controversy, Expects Him Back In WWE Soon

On the latest episode of his “Dinner With The King” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler and his co-host Glenn Moore were joined by WWE Hall Of Famer “The Mouth Of The South” Jimmy Hart, to talk about the career of the legendary Hulk Hogan.

During the show, the trio discussed the possibility of “The Hulkster” resurfacing in WWE after being removed from the WWE Hall Of Fame and banned following a very public racism and sex scandal.

According to Lawler and Hart, however, it’s only a matter of time before Hogan re-appears in the WWE Universe.

“In the wrestling world, you never say never,” said Lawler. “I thought it was way big overreaction what happened with Hulk in this most recent situation — the reason why he’s not in WWE at the moment.”

Lawler continued, “But I think that has definitely blown over. It was never a big deal to begin with. And I don’t think anybody even thinks about that anymore. I do think a lot of people would like to see Hulk come back.

“I think, right now, the ball is in Hulk’s court. If he wants to come back, I think he would definitely be able to come back.”

Jimmy Hart added, “You have seen clips of the Hulk being sprinkled into video packages lately on WWE programming. So I think one day that Hulk will be back where he deserves to be, with the WWE. I really do.”