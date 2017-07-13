Mae Young Classic Update, Rapper At WWE HQ, Noam Dar & Alicia Fox Split Up

– This week’s “I Quit Match” on WWE 205 Live saw Cedric Alexander defeat Noam Dar. The show then ended with Dar breaking up with Alicia Fox because she brings more trouble than she’s worth. You can see video from the match below:

– WWE has confirmed UK wrestlers Ayesha Ray and Kay Lee Ray for The Mae Young Classic, which begins filming later tonight at Full Sail University. Squared Circle Sirens reports that Jessica James, Lei’D Tapa, Miranda, Marti Belle, Santana Garrett, Renee Michelle, Mercedes Martinez, Shayna Baszler, Nicole Savoy, Barbi Hayden and Rachael Ellering will also be working the tournament.

– Rapper Will Roush, who often provides WWE pay-per-view theme songs and has been working with WWE Music for a while now, posted the following from WWE HQ this week and indicated a new project: