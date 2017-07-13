Mae Young Classic Update, Thea Trinidad’s NXT Ring Name, The Bella Twins

– Below is the first full episode of The Bella Twins’ new food & drink show, Bella Appétit. The episode features Nikki Bella visiting wine country with Hidden Ridge’s Tim Martin.

– Former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad is now using the name Zolita Vega in WWE NXT. She is currently working as the valet for Andrade “Cien” Almas.

– As noted, there will be a Parade of Champions for The Mae Young Classic later this evening at 6:30pm EST right as our live spoiler coverage is beginning. Triple H tweeted the following from inside Full Sail University as they prepare for tonight’s tapings: