Matt Sydal Says He’s Shooting On Impact, Alberto El Patron Suspension Note, Naomichi Marufuji

– As seen on last week’s GFW Impact episode, Naomichi Marufuji defeated Impact Grand Champion Moose by disqualification after Ethan Carter III left commentary to strike Marufuji with the ring bell. Moose retained and ended the segment by chasing EC3 off but Marufuji was busted open. GFW posted this slow motion video of the ring bell shot:

– As noted, GFW’s Jeremy Borash, Joseph Park and Grado held a teleconference earlier this afternoon. WrestlingINC’s Raj Giri asked Borash about World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron still being advertised for the Impact live events set for early August in New York and Connecticut, despite Patron being suspended while the Orlando airport domestic incident with Paige is investigated. Borash said nothing has formally announced yet and the whole situation is still under review. He also noted that a full line-up for the events should be released this week.

– As noted, Low Ki vs. Matt Sydal vs. El Hijo de Fantasma is one of the matches confirmed for Thursday’s GFW Impact episode. GFW has also announced that Sydal will be calling out Bruce Prichard on the show. Sydal tweeted and put everyone in power on notice, adding that he will be shooting on everyone this week. He last wrestled on the July 6th Impact episode, defeating Braxton Sutter. Below are his posts:

Watch @IMPACTWRESTLING! My goal is to steal the spotlight and take control of my future. I won't be ignored. #wrestling #pop #reborn pic.twitter.com/9LoXpDBz45 — Matt Sydal (@findevan) July 18, 2017

I'm taking the spotlight @IMPACTWRESTLING. If you're in power, you're on notice. Turn on, tune in and I take off! #reborn #sydal pic.twitter.com/OYbuKj5sLs — Matt Sydal (@findevan) July 18, 2017