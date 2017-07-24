Mick Foley Blogs On Naomi’s Glowing Women’s Title Belt, Naomi Responds

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his official Facebook page to praise WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Naomi on her glowing title belt.

“Do you feel the glow,” wrote Foley. “I do! Naomi’s entrance is unlike anything I have ever seen in #WWE and now she has a championship title – it’s still a #BELT to me – that is equally unique.”

The former RAW General Manager continued, “A great look for a great #SmackDownLive #WomensChampion. I’m really looking forward to her #SummerSlam match with Natalya, and hope it is given a place on a packed card where it can shine.”

On Monday morning, the SmackDown Live Women’s Champion took to her official Twitter page to respond to “The Hardcore Legend.”

“Thank you [Mick Foley] so much,” wrote Naomi. “You lit up my morning.”