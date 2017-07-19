Mike Kanellis Wrestles First WWE Match (Video), Chad Gable On Jason Jordan & His Singles Future (Video)

– Renee Young interviewed Chad Gable on tonight’s WWE SmackDown for his reaction to American Alpha partner Jason Jordan being revealed as the long lost son of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle last night. Gable seemed a bit bothered that Jordan didn’t give him a heads-up because this is life-changing for him as well. Gable later talked about having a chance for a fresh start on his own as Angle and Jordan now have a fresh start together. Gable ended the interview by saying fans will now get to see him on his own. Below is video from the interview:

– Mike Kanellis made his in-ring debut for the blue brand on tonight’s SmackDown from Birmingham, AL and defeated Sami Zayn after an assist from wife Maria Kanellis. This was Mike’s first match since debuting with WWE in June. Below are photos and videos from the match: