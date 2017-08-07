MLW Announces New Streaming Service, One-Shot Event Distribution News

On Monday, Major League Wrestling (MLW) issued the following press release to announce the launch of their new digital service in conjunction with Pivotshare.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) announced today the launch of its new digital service, MLW.tv, a partnership with Pivotshare.

MLW.tv is an OTT on demand video streaming service featuring the ability to rent, purchase or subscribe to content from MLW. The next event MLW will offer on MLW.tv is the highly anticipated MLW: One-Shot event.

Headlined by Ricochet vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland, MLW: One-Shot will be available to watch within 72 hours of the event occurring on October 5th. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv.

“Being able to reach a larger audience on a global level and bring them MLW programming starting with MLW: One-Shot is a game-changer for us. To partner with a leading technology provider in Pivotshare gives our fans an unparalleled level of quality in their viewing experience,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

Powered by the Pivotshare platform, viewers will have the flexibility to watch unlimited MLW content anytime, anywhere from any supported device.

Pivotshare specializes in the broadcasting, distribution and monetization of live and on-demand digital video content to Internet-enabled devices.