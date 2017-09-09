MLW Confirms Mae Young Classic Competitor For Upcoming “One-Shot” Event

MLW issued the following press release this week …

SANTANA GARRETT ADDED TO MLW: ONE-SHOT EVENT ON OCTOBER 5TH

Fresh off of competing in WWE’s Mae Young Classic, “the real life Wonder Woman” Santana Garrett is confirmed to compete at MLW: One-Shot at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL on Thursday night October 5th.

Earlier today on the Steve Austin Show Unleashed, MLW CEO Court Bauer broke the news that Santana Garrett will be competing on Major League Wrestling’s October wrestling event.

A second-generation wrestler mentored by Scott Hall and Larry Zbyszko, Santana is a former Wonder of Stardom Champion.

Awing crowds from Japan to Europe to America with her Shining Star Press (handspring moonsault), this fierce athlete has the distinction of being one of the most in-demand women in the sport.

“It’s very important to me and Major League Wrestling that we give a platform to the best and Santana is definitely in that conversation. She’s a great athlete and is an inspiration to so many,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

MLW: One-Shot’s card thus far feature:

* Ricochet vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

* MVP vs. Sami Callihan

* Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Also signed to compete: Santana Garrett, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Several more matches showcasing today and tomorrow’s best wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

MLW: One-Shot will be available within 72 hours of the event occurring on October 5th with Rich Bocchini and Tony Schiavone calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv.Buy tickets to MLW: One-Shot today at http://www.mlw.eventbrite.com.

