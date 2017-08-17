More On New GFW Title Belts, Promo From New GFW Tag Team Debuting, Website Note

– As noted, tonight’s GFW Destination X will see the debut of the new “oVe (Ohio vs. Everything)” tag team, brothers Dave and Jake Crist. Below is backstage video of the two, who say we can expect to see them killing it night in and night out. They’re not here to play games, they’re here to kill it.

– GFW noted on their website that their most-read article of the week was a preview for tonight’s Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Sydal match. The #2 most-read article was the announcement on Alberto El Patron being stripped of the Unified World Heavyweight Title. The #3 spot went to the announcement on the schedule of “Special Nights” for this week’s tapings while the #4 spot went to the latest episode of The Rundown with McKenzie Mitchell and the #5 most-read article was news on Bruce Prichard making an announcement about the vacant Unified World Heavyweight Title at Destination X tonight.

– Earlier we noted that GFW had posted a sneak peek at the new GFW Tag Team Title belts that will be revealed at tonight’s show. For those who missed it, the Instagram embed also contains photos of the rest of the new title belts. You can use the arrows on the embed to scroll through the photos. It appears there will be no new Impact Grand Title revealed.