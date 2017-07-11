More WWE SmackDown Matches For Tonight, Kurt Angle WWE 24 Video, Royal Rumble Travel Packages

– Below is a new ad for the WWE Royal Rumble travel packages that go on sale this coming Monday. As noted, the Royal package starts at $2,925 per person while the VIP package starts at $1,350 per person and the Gold package starts at $900 per person. Full details are at this link.

– WWE has finally updated their SmackDown preview for tonight and in addition to Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin plus highlights from AJ Styles winning the WWE United States Title from Kevin Owens at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, the following has been announced:

* Tye Dillinger vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a non-title match

* Xavier Woods vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

* Who will rise about the pack in the Women’s division?

* Will the Fashion Police be on the case in The Lone Star State?

– Below is video from last night’s WWE 24 special on Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talking about how family roots encouraged him to embark on the athletic journey that would eventually bring him to WWE. Kurt’s college wrestling coach Bob Bubb also provides comments.