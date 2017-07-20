Mustafa Ali On Defeating Drew Gulak, Fans On Punjabi Prison, Sasha Banks

– Below is new video of Sasha Banks hanging with a few kangaroos, koalas and kookaburras at the Royal Melbourne Zoological Gardens last week while on a WWE promotional tour of Australia & New Zealand.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if the Punjabi Prison structure will benefit Randy Orton or WWE Champion Jinder Mahal more on Sunday at Battleground. As of this writing, 73% voted, “Randy Orton. The Viper is far more experienced in hellacious cage matches similar to the Punjabi Prison Match.” The rest went with, “WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. After all, the Punjabi Prison was made infamous in The Modern Day Maharaja’s homeland.”

– Mustafa Ali ended his feud with Drew Gulak on last night’s WWE 205 Live episode after winning their 2 of 3 Falls match, 2-1. Ali, who has been campaigning for a role in Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake, tweeted the following after the win: