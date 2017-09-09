MYC Special Airing After RAW, Charlotte – China Video, IC Title Match Alternate Footage

– Below is alternate footage from Monday’s WWE Intercontinental Title match on RAW, which saw The Miz retain over Jeff Hardy:

– A thirty-minute recap special on The Mae Young Classic will air after this coming Monday’s RAW on the WWE Network. Charly Caruso will be the host. A six-person match will air – Tessa Blanchard, Jazzy Gabert and Kay Lee Ray vs. Santana Garrett, Sarah Logan and Marti Belle. Below is the synopsis for the special:

“Charly Caruso recaps the historic Mae Young Classic, featuring an exclusive Six-Woman Tag Team Match involving the MYC’s top competitors!”

– Below is video of Charlotte Flair’s recent visit to Shenzhen, China to announce the debut of the WWE Network there: