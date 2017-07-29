Name Change For RAW Superstar, Photo Of The Great Khali & Vince McMahon, Ric Flair’s 30 For 30

– ESPN announced this week that the “30 For 30” documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will premiere at 10pm EST on Tuesday, November 7th. Full details on the special can be read this link and the trailer can be seen below:

– It’s worth noting that WWE’s website is now referring to Elias Samson as just “Elias.”

– The Great Khali posted this photo with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon this week. Khali did not appear on this week’s SmackDown after making his return at WWE Battleground to help Jinder Mahal retain the WWE Title over Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison match.