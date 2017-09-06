Natalya Comments On Finals Of First-Ever Mae Young Classic Tournament

With the live finals of the first ever Mae Young Classic tournament coming up on September 12th in Las Vegas, Nevada, the talk about the Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane match is starting to pick up.

Current WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Natalya, who has a documented history with both the MMA and pro wrestling versions of the Four Horsewomen, took to social media to show her support for Baszler.

“My money has always been on [Shayna Baszler],” wrote Natalya via Twitter this week. “Plus I want to wrestle her so much!”

The live finals of the Mae Young Classic featuring Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane is scheduled to air live from Las Vegas, Nevada on the WWE Network on September 12th.