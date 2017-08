– WWE posted this video of new SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya getting her custom plates added to the title before tonight’s show in Brooklyn:

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville turns 31 years old today.

– WWE NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan wants a match with John Cena. He tweeted the following during last night’s RAW:

Give me Cena — ONEY Lorcan (@_StarDESTROYER) August 22, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js