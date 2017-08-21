Natalya On Change Coming (Video), Emma Wants RAW Match, The Usos – The New Day

– Below is video of new SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya talking to Dasha Fuentes after her win over Naomi at SummerSlam. Natalya says it feels really good to be champion but enough is enough and it’s time for a change, borrowing a quote from uncle Owen Hart. Natalya says Naomi disrespected the title but tomorrow her glow will be removed from the belt. Natalya says this is her title now and glow time is over.

– Emma is hoping for a match with new RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at tonight’s post-SummerSlam RAW in Brooklyn. She tweeted the following after the pay-per-view:

– New SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos tweeted props to The New Day after their match at SummerSlam while Xavier Woods is already looking forward to the rematch. Below are tweets from The Usos and Woods: