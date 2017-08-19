Natalya Trains For Naomi (Video), Photos From WWE Yoga Event In New York City

– WWE posted this video of Natalya and her Olympic weightlifting regimen as she prepares to battle SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi at SummerSlam on Sunday.

– WWE, Susan G. Komen and Manduka hosted a yoga event with Project: OM for SummerSlam Week on Thursday. WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, Natalya and Titus O’Neil participated in the event, which took place at the Geico Atrium inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Yoga veteran Dan Nevins led more than 150 participants in the class. Below are a few photos: