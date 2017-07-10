Neville On Defeating Tozawa, WWE Battleground Promo, WWE – Rocket League Tournament

– Below is a new promo for the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view, featuring the SmackDown brand.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

– A promo for WWE Great Balls of Fire sponsor Rocket League aired during tonight’s pay-per-view with Xavier Woods. Woods revealed that he and other WWE Superstars will be participating in a Rocket League tournament this summer, likely for his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel.

– Tonight’s Great Balls of Fire Kickoff pre-show featured WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retaining over Akira Tozawa. Below are reactions from Neville and James Ellsworth, who could relate to some of Tozawa’s pain:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js