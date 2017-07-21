New #1 Contender To The NXT Title, Promo For The Street Profits, Next Week’s NXT

– As seen below, WWE NXT began airing vignettes for “The Street Profits” Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford this week:

– Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami has been announced for next week’s NXT episode.

– This week’s NXT main event saw Drew McIntyre defeat Killian Dain to earn a shot from NXT Champion Bobby Roode at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” during WWE SummerSlam weekend. Below is post-match video of Drew calling out Roode. Drew says this is no longer Roode’s NXT and he is coming for the title.