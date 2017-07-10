New Battleground Preview, Neville Talks Great Balls Of Fire, Xavier Woods Note

– WWE aired the following new promotional clips for their Battleground pay-per-view during Sunday night’s Great Balls of Fire. Battleground is a SmackDown-brand event on July 23rd.

– Neville retained his Cruiserweight Title in a match against Akira Tozawa on the Great Balls of Fire Kickoff pre-show. After the show, Neville took to Twitter to react to his victory, and James Ellsworth also chimed in on the title defense.

– In a promote video that aired during Great Balls of Fire, Xavier Woods revealed that he and other wrestlers will be taking part in a Rocket League video game tournament this summer. Rocket League has been sponsoring several WWE shows.