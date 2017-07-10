New Battleground Preview, Neville Talks Great Balls Of Fire, Xavier Woods Note

– WWE aired the following new promotional clips for their Battleground pay-per-view during Sunday night’s Great Balls of Fire. Battleground is a SmackDown-brand event on July 23rd.
#SDLive Superstars will do battle in 2 weeks when #WWEBattleground streams LIVE on the award-winning @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/tNz6i1Rdjm
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2017
#WWEChampion @JinderMahal and #TheViper @RandyOrton will step into a #PunjabiPrison Match when #WWEBattleground streams LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/Xvnw225tzy
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2017
– Neville retained his Cruiserweight Title in a match against Akira Tozawa on the Great Balls of Fire Kickoff pre-show. After the show, Neville took to Twitter to react to his victory, and James Ellsworth also chimed in on the title defense.
Great Balls Of Fire?
😉 #WWEGBOF
— KING (@WWENeville) July 10, 2017
I feel @TozawaAkira's pain #WWEGBOF pic.twitter.com/DPPR4vosA9
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 9, 2017
– In a promote video that aired during Great Balls of Fire, Xavier Woods revealed that he and other wrestlers will be taking part in a Rocket League video game tournament this summer. Rocket League has been sponsoring several WWE shows.
This @RocketLeague tournament will be on @UpUpDwnDwn and it's gonna be wild. Cars and soccer/futbòl – futuristic type stuff ya know? pic.twitter.com/27Ow8W3F0M
— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 10, 2017