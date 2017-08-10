New Details On WWE Studios Film With Sheamus, Photo From The Set

RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus revealed on Twitter that he’s in Vancouver this week filming a role in the upcoming “Buddy Games” movie. This is the WWE Studios movie that also stars actor Josh Duhamel, who recently appeared on WWE TV to announce the movie. This movie will be Duhamel’s directorial debut but he also wrote the script with Jude Weng and Bob Schwartz.

Deadline reports that the WWE Studios movie “revolves around a group of thirty-something friends who reunite to play the Buddy Game — a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship — or die trying.”

Sheamus will star as a tough pawnbroker named Thursty, who brings an item of particular importance to actor Nick Swardson’s character named Bender. The Thursty character is also hiding a secret to be revealed.

Duhamel stars in the movie as Bobfather, the organizer & financier of the Buddy Games. The movie also stars Kevin Dillon (Doc, a chiropractor), Dax Shepard (Durfee, an aspiring but unsuccessful actor who participates in the Games), Olivia Munn (Tiffany, the wife of Bobfather), James Roday (Games participant Zane) and Dan Bakkedahl (Shelly, returning to the Games after after an emasculating injury at the last Games three years prior).

Sheamus tweeted the following from the set: