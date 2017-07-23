New Equipment At The WWE PC (Video), WWE Employees Running For Connor’s Cure, Natalya

– A group of WWE HQ employees & friends will be running the TCS New York City Marathon in November as Team Connor’s Cure. In the video below, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon talk about Connor “The Crusher” Michalek, the team and the 26-mile marathon. There’s also footage of the two speaking to the team at the gym inside WWE HQ.

– Natalya’s latest column for The Calgary Sun is now online at this link. The column is about her mother Ellie and how she’s the “rock” in Natalya’s life. It appears the wife of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart is also a big wrestling fan as Natalya wrote, “Oh, and wrestling fans, I’d put my mom’s wrestling knowledge up against anyone’s, any day, anywhere.”

– The WWE Performance Center picked up a Pit Shark machine for the talents to use this week. Mojo Rawley shows off the new equipment in this Instagram video. He wrote: