New Match Announced For WWE Battleground

Sami Zayn vs. Mike Bennett is now official for Sunday’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view. Kanellis defeated Sami on this week’s SmackDown in his first match since signing with WWE.
Below is the updated card for Sunday’s Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia:
Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
Flag Match
Rusev vs. John Cena
Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender
Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin
Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis
Kickoff Pre-show
Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger