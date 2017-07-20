New Match Announced For WWE Battleground

By
Scott Lazara
-

Sami Zayn vs. Mike Bennett is now official for Sunday’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view. Kanellis defeated Sami on this week’s SmackDown in his first match since signing with WWE.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia:

Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

Flag Match
Rusev vs. John Cena

Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender
Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis

Kickoff Pre-show
Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger