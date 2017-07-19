New Match Announced For WWE Battleground

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English is now official for Sunday’s WWE Battleground Kickoff pre-show. The two have been feuding for a few months now and previously worked the Backlash Kickoff pre-show with Dillinger going over.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia:

Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

Flag Match

Rusev vs. John Cena

Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender

Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff Pre-show

Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger