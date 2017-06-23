– Courtesy of This Week In WWE, below is video of Finn Balor recapping his recent promotional tour of Tokyo and Singapore:

– The final rating for Monday’s WWE RAW was a 2.04, up from last week’s 1.74 rating, which tied for the lowest rating in the history of the show. As noted, this week’s RAW drew 3.102 million viewers, up from last week’s 2.542 million viewers.

– Mauro Ranallo revealed on Twitter that the new WWE NXT announce team will be him, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness. Mauro will be replacing Tom Phillips. He tweeted the following: