New RAW Women’s Champion Crowned At SummerSlam Tonight (Photos, Video)

Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss to become the new RAW Women’s Champion at tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Sasha is now a four-time RAW Women’s Champion. Bliss won the title back on April 30th, defeating Bayley at the WWE Payback pay-per-view.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:
"That is a sight I will never get tired of seeing." – @WWEGraves on #RAW #WomensChampion @AlexaBliss_WWE #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/XevhFBZ5Lj
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 21, 2017
It's all about the #RAW #WomensTitle, and BOTH women are down as #SummerSlam continues on @WWENetwork! @SashaBanksWWE @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/Ooa9vexEXu
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 21, 2017
Not THIS time, @AlexaBliss_WWE! What a show of strength by @SashaBanksWWE… #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/3qZWL1WKHD
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
No matter how hard @AlexaBliss_WWE tries to get @SashaBanksWWE to give up, #TheBoss only grows MORE resilient! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/Lnz1CjLCZH
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
So nice, she had to do it TWICE! #SummerSlam @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/tHESYkvGDw
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
TWISTED BLISS by @AlexaBliss_WWE! What's even more twisted? @SashaBanksWWE KICKED OUT! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/XBChMnY8fz
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 21, 2017
#TheBoss has DONE IT! @SashaBanksWWE makes @AlexaBliss_WWE tap out to the #BankStatement to become the NEW #RAW #WomensChampion! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/ZAj7bantcT
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017