New Singles Match Added To The WWE Battleground Card

The first match between Mr. Money In the Bank Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura did not happen on tonight’s WWE SmackDown as Nakamura attacked Corbin at ringside before the bell. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon then made Corbin vs. Nakamura for the WWE Battleground pay-per-view.

Below is the updated card for the July 23rd pay-per-view from Philadelphia:

Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

Flag Match

Rusev vs. John Cena

Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender

Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin