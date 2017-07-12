New Singles Match Added To The WWE Battleground Card

The first match between Mr. Money In the Bank Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura did not happen on tonight’s WWE SmackDown as Nakamura attacked Corbin at ringside before the bell. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon then made Corbin vs. Nakamura for the WWE Battleground pay-per-view.
Below is the updated card for the July 23rd pay-per-view from Philadelphia:
Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
Flag Match
Rusev vs. John Cena
Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender
Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin