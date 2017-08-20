New SmackDown Tag Team Champions Crowned At SummerSlam (Photos, Video)

The Usos defeated The New Day’s Big E and Xavier Woods to become new SmackDown Tag Team Champions on tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show in Brooklyn.
The Usos are now five-time WWE Tag Team Champions and this is their second run with the blue brand titles. The New Day won the titles back at WWE Battleground in July.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:
