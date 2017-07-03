New Unified Champions Crowned At Slammiversary (Photos)

By
Scott Lazara
-

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando saw Alberto El Patron defeat Bobby Lashley in the main event to become the new unified Impact World Heavyweight & GFW Global Champion.

Slammiversary also saw Sienna defeat Rosemary to become the new unified Knockouts & GFW Women’s Champion.

Below are photos of both unified champions: