New WWE Cruiserweight Champion Crowned At SummerSlam (Video, Photos)

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion during tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show in Brooklyn.
Neville is now a two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Tozawa just won the title on last week’s RAW from Boston.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:
