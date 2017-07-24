New WWE United States Champion Crowned Tonight At Battleground (Photos/Video)

By
Scott Lazara
-

Kevin Owens became the new WWE United States Champion by defeating AJ Styles at tonight’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view in Philadelphia.

Owens is now a three-time WWE US Champion. Styles just won the title back at the July 7th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden.

Below are photos and videos from the title change: