New WWE United States Champion Crowned Tonight At Battleground (Photos/Video)

Kevin Owens became the new WWE United States Champion by defeating AJ Styles at tonight’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view in Philadelphia.
Owens is now a three-time WWE US Champion. Styles just won the title back at the July 7th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden.
Below are photos and videos from the title change:
