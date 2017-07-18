News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown And 205 Live

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama with the final hype for Sunday’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view.

Tonight’s show will feature the Punjabi Prison structure as WWE Champion Jinder Mahal tries to get in the head of Battleground opponent Randy Orton. SmackDown will also see Mike Kanellis make his in-ring debut against Sami Zayn, an interview with John Cena plus Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles in the main event. 205 Live will feature Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali in a 2 of 3 Falls match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Jinder Mahal brings the Punjabi Prison to SmackDown LIVE

* WWE Battleground opponents square off in tag team showdown

* John Cena to address Flag Match in exclusive interview

* Mike Kanellis to make in-ring debut against Sami Zayn

* Will Breezango find the truth?