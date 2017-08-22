News & Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown/205 Live In Brooklyn

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with the final fallout from SummerSlam.

No matches have been announced for SmackDown but we will hear from new SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya and new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. 205 Live will feature Akira Tozawa getting his rematch from new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

* Will Nakamura be looking for payback?

* How is Kevin Owens handling his loss to AJ Styles?

* How will SmackDown LIVE’s women react to new champion Natalya?

* Will The New Day bounce back from losing the SmackDown Tag Team Titles?