Next Week’s NXT Main Event, New Partner For Oney Lorcan?, The Street Profits Celebrate

– As noted, this week’s WWE NXT saw the official debut of “The Street Profits” Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. They defeated enhancement talents The Metro Brothers. In the video below, Ford and Dawkins celebrate their win with Christy St. Cloud backstage. Dawkins says the party never stops, they are here to stay and they will keep partying because that’s how they get down.

– The face-off between Drew McIntyre and NXT Champion Bobby Roode on tonight’s show ended with NXT General Manager William Regal booking Drew vs. Roderick Strong for next week’s show. If Strong wins, he takes Drew’s place in the main event of “Takeover: Brooklyn III” during SummerSlam weekend. Below is video from the segment:

– After working for the brand on & off since 2013, Danny Burch (Martin Stone) picked up his first NXT TV singles victory on this week’s episode with a win over Oney Lorcan. This match happened after Lorcan defeated Burch a few weeks back in a hard-hitting match that saw the two agree to a future rematch, which aired tonight.

It will be interesting to see if a new tag team forms as Burch and Lorcan have teamed up at three NXT live events since April – a win over The Ealy Brothers on April 22nd, a loss to Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake on June 24th and a win over Cutler & Blake on August 5th.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s match: