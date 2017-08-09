Nikki Bella Cheering On John Cena At SummerSlam?, Hideo Itami Talks Aleister Black, Ted DiBiase

– Below is video of Christy St. Cloud interviewing Hideo Itami ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT episode. Christy asks if Itami bit off more than he can chew when he attacked Aleister Black in the parking lot after last week’s show. Itami says Black is the one who bit off more than he can chew when he kicked Itami in the middle of the ring last week. As noted, Itami vs. Black will take place at NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” during SummerSlam weekend later this month.

– Nikki Bella indicated on Twitter that she will be sitting in the front row at WWE SummerSlam as John Cena faces Baron Corbin in singles action. As seen below, Nikki replied to Corbin's post-SmackDown tweet with some trash talk to Mr. Money In the Bank today:

And I can't wait to sit front row and see him slap that mouth right off your face!👋🏽👌🏽No one gives & inspires as much as that man does. N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 9, 2017

The Price of Fame’ Explores Life of Professional Wrestling Legend Ted ‘Million Dollar Man’ DiBiase Outside the Ring, in U.S. Cinemas November 7 Only

The Inspirational Journey of the Iconic 1975-1994 WWF Villain Hits the Big Screen, Including a Panel Discussion and Q&A with DiBiase and Other Wrestling Greats

DENVER–Ted DiBiase is known by scores of fans as the “Million Dollar Man” – the larger-than-life character that helped launch pro-wrestling into the international spotlight and one of the greatest villains in pro-wrestling history. But the price of fame took DiBiase away from his family into an egocentric world of self-fulfillment and desire, where he spiraled out of control. In the documentary, “The Price of Fame: The Story of Ted ‘Million Dollar Man’ DiBiase,” audiences will witness DiBiase’s story and learn about his inspiring search for meaning, which changed him from a self-absorbed, jet-setting wrestler into a devoted Christian, family man and ordained minister.

Fathom Events and Engage Media Partners present “The Price of Fame” in U.S. cinemas for special one-night event on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:00 p.m. local time.

Tickets for “The Price of Fame: The Story of Ted ‘Million Dollar Man’ DiBiase” can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 600 select movie theaters through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

“’The Price of Fame’ shows that fame, money, power and prestige are not what’s really important in life. Devotion to family and friends, giving of yourself to others and building strong character and integrity – these are life’s priceless commodities, and are far more rewarding than anything money can buy,” said DiBiase. “Although I appreciate my time in wrestling, I don’t want to be remembered as a wrestling legend, but someone who, through much grace and mercy, overcame many mistakes. I want to be known as a husband, father, grandfather and friend who left a legacy of selfless love and devotion.”

Peter Ferriero’s directorial debut will undoubtedly stir nostalgia in wrestling fans everywhere, as “The Price of Fame” explores the life of DiBiase and his family, from his pro-wrestling father to his pro-wrestling son. They built a legacy in the ring, but their lasting impact will be felt for generations outside of that ring. Audiences will discover what the price of fame was for DiBiase, and the priceless faith he found that changed everything.

“There’s no doubt that professional wrestling has made an impact on the world, particularly during its huge rise in the ‘80s,” Fathom Events VP of Programming Kymberli Frueh said. “DiBiase’s story encompasses fame, fortune, faith and family, and begs the question, ‘Is the price of fame worth it all?’”

“Engage Media Partners is excited to join forces with Peter Ferriero in his directorial debut to bring the story of Ted ‘Million Dollar Man’ DiBiase to life!” said Jason Ellerbrook of Engage Media Partners. “This historical account of the rise of professional wrestling through the eyes of the DiBiases provides a ‘behind the curtain’ look that pro-wrestling fans have been waiting for. It also delivers a transformational message of life, love and hope that will encourage all viewers to never give up!”