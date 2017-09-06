Nikki Bella Explains Why It Hurts Her For WWE Fans To Criticize John Cena

Nikki Bella spoke about the much-talked-about “shoot promo” segment on WWE RAW between John Cena and Roman Reigns during a recent interview with U.K. media outlet The Mirror.

During the discussion, Bella spoke about her fiancee’s ability on the microphone, dubbing him the best talker in WWE history.

“I think John is absolutely the best talent there has ever been on the mic,” said Bella. “I don’t think anyone comes close to him. He just brings this reality to it every time he is on the mic and you are just like ‘how am I going to hang in here with him?’”

Bella continued, “He is so quick. I think that is what has made him an amazing actor, especially with comedy, his improv is unreal. He knows how to interact with a live crowd and however a live crowd is feeling, he knows how to turn a crowd. To me, I just watch him and I am in awe. I think it’s time for him and Roman to be in that ring and to say what they have said, I loved it.”

The star of the E! reality show “Total Bellas,” which also features Cena, explained why it hurts her to hear people criticize Cena because of the fact that he gives so much of himself to the wrestling business.

“Sometimes it’s hard for me because as his fiancee’, it’s hard for me not to get upset when I hear stuff about John,” said Bella. “I see John all the time behind the scenes and I know his love for wrestling, I know his love for the fans and his love for the talent.”

Bella continued, “After every match someone has, they all go up to John. He is one of the most respected men in WWE and all he ever wants to do is make new talent, talent that isn’t or hasn’t been given the opportunity, he wants to give them the opportunity, he wants to help make everyone. So when I hear certain things about him, whether it’s online or it’s someone in an interview, it’s hard not to get upset because it couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Check out the complete Nikki Bella interview at Mirror.co.uk.