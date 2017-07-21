NJPW G1 Climax 27 Night 2 Results

New Japan Pro-Wrestling resumed the round robin portion of the 27th annual G1 Climax tournament on Wednesday. Here are the results.

Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Zack Sabre Jr.) defeated Kota Ibushi and Hirai Kawato when Desperado pinned Kawato after hitting Guitarra de la Muerta.

Yuji Nagata, Togi Makabe, and Tiger Mask IV defeated Chaos (Gedo, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto) after Tiger Mask pinned Gedo with a crucifix.

Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens) defeated Taguchi Japan (Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay) after Fale hit the Grenade on Finlay.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Bushi) defeated Chaos (Jado and Yoshi-Hashi) after Bushi countered a crossface attempt by Jado into a roll-up for the win.

B-Block Match: Juice Robinson defeated Satoshi Kojima after hitting Pulp Friction.

B-Block Match: Tama Tonga defeated Michael Elgin after hitting the Gun Stun.

B-Block Match: Sanada defeated Evil with a moonsault.

B-Block Match: Kazuchika Okada defeated Toru Yano by making him tap out to Red Ink.

B-Block Match: Kenny Omega defeated Minoru Suzuki with One-Winged Angel.