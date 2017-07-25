NJPW G1 Climax Nights 3 and 4 Results

New Japan Pro-Wrestling got through quite a bit of their prestigious tournament over the weekend. Here are the results for nights three and four.

Night 3:

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Taguchi Japan (Juice Robinson and David Finlay) by submission after Evil made Finlay submit to his new Banshee Muzzle submission.

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Taichi) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada and Bushi) after Taichi rolled up Bushi after a microphone stand shot.

Bullet Club (Kenny Omega and Yujiro Takahashi) defeated Bullet Club (Tama Tonga and Chase Owens) after Takahashi hit Owens with Pimp Juice.

Michael Elgin and Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan) defeated Chaos (Kazuchika Okada, Gedo, and Toru Yano) after Tenzan made Gedo submit to the Anaconda Vise.

A-Block Match: Hirooki Goto defeated Yuji Nagata with the GTR.

A-Block Match: Tomohiro Ishii defeated Togi Makabe with the vertical drop brainbuster.

A-Block Match: Kota Ibushi defeated Zack Sabre Jr. with the Golden Star Powerbomb.

A-Block Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Bad Luck Fale by count-out.

A-Block Match: Tetsuya Naito defeated Yoshi-Hashi with the Destino.

Night 4:

Kota Ibushi, Togi Makabe, and David Finlay defeated Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Gedo) after Finlay hit Gedo with the Prima Nocta.

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and El Desperado) defeated Chaos (Yoshi-Hashi and Jado) after El Desperado hit the Pinche Loco on Jado.

Yuji Nagata and Tomoyuki Oka defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Katsuya Kitamura after Nagata pinned Kitamura with the Backdrop Hold.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Bushi, and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens) after Naito hit Owens with a low blow and rolled him up for the pin.

B-Block Match: Toru Yano defeated Satoshi Kojima with a roll-up.

B-Block Match: Evil defeated Juice Robinson after hitting him with the Evil.

B-Block Match: Minoru Suzuki defeated Sanada with the Gotch-style piledriver.

B-Block Match: Kenny Omega defeated Tama Tonga with the One-Winged Angel.

B-Block Match: Kazuchika Okada defeated Michael Elgin with the Rainmaker.