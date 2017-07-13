Notes From The Mae Young Classic, Wade Barrett Video From Indy Show, The New Day Title

– Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) has made few indie wrestling appearances since leaving WWE in June 2016 but he did appear at a WrestlePro event last month in New Jersey. As seen below, Barrett delivered some “Bad News” and a Bullhammer to a local wrestler:

– We’re less than two hours from the beginning of The Mae Young Classic and will have live spoiler coverage here on the site. PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is in town to watch the event. Other guests are expected to be in attendance for the matches as well. Regarding Alundra Blayze (Madusa) calling the show with fellow WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita, word is that she will likely be doing interviews with talents at the tapings. PWInsider adds that there will be around 40 talents brought in for the 32-competitor tournament, including potential alternates.

– As seen below, WWE Shop has released a custom Tag Team Title belt to commemorate The New Day's historic 483-day reign. Only 483 belts were made. WWE wrote the following on the belts:

Custom New Day Tag Team Championship available now The New Day shattered records with their historic 483-day WWE Tag Team Title reign, and now you can celebrate the remarkable feat with a commemorative New Day Championship, available now on WWEShop.com. Of course, this being The New Day, the title is wholly unique, featuring a bright blue strap emblazoned with vibrant colors and New Day Logos, along with the special-edition Tag Team Championship center plate and side plates. Simply put, this title is anything but booty. Only 483 titles have been made, so get yours today on WWEShop.com!