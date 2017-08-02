NXT Preview (8/2): Who Will Be Next To Test Aleister Black?

WWE returns this evening with the latest episode of NXT TV — a taped show from the brand’s headquarters at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of NXT TV, which airs on the WWE Network:

WWE NXT preview, Aug. 2, 2017: Who will be next to test Aleister Black?

On a jam-packed episode of NXT, Aleister Black looks to continue his undefeated run, Johnny Gargano has his first match since TakeOver: Chicago and much more.

WWE NXT Preview : Quick Hits

* Will Aleister Black continue to devastate his competition?

* Johnny Gargano makes his in-ring return

* What does NXT Champion Bobby Roode have in store for the NXT Universe?

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka returns to a worthy challenger