NXT Superstar Possibly Injured At Live Event

Buddy Murphy may have suffered an ankle or leg injury at Thursday’s WWE NXT live event in Cocoa, Florida, according to multiple correspondents in attendance.

During the main event, which saw Hideo Itami & The Velveteen Dream defeat Murphy & Kassius Ohno, Murphy went down early in the match after landing bad on his ankle.

A WWE trainer came down and talked to Murphy for a minute but our correspondent noted that it looked like Murphy wanted to stay in the match. Referee Drake Wuertz came down a few minutes after the trainer and talked to Murphy, apparently talking him into going to the back to get checked out. Murphy left before the half-way point of the match, forcing Ohno to work the match by himself.

Below is a photo of Murphy being helped to the back. We will keep you updated on his status:

