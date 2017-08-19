NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Results & Live Discussion (8/19)

WWE’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III takes place on August 19th at the Barclay’s Center in New York City. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 7 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!
Getting ready for tonight @barclayscenter. What a way to start #SummerSlam weekend…WE are @WWENXT. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ozRCgCc6gT
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 19, 2017
What an event #NXTTakeOver Brooklyn is going to be!!!! Can't wait!!!! pic.twitter.com/IssfQgV3k2
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 19, 2017
Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 7 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!