NXT TV Preview (8/30): Roode Looks To Settle Unfinished Business With Strong

WWE NXT preview, Aug. 30, 2017: Bobby Roode looks to settle unfinished business with Roderick Strong

Bobby Roode aims to put an end to his rivalry with Roderick Strong when the two foes go head-to-head. Plus, new NXT Champion Drew McIntyre makes his first appearance since winning the title at TakeOver: Brooklyn III and suffering a post-match assault at the hands of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

