Paul Heyman On Braun Strowman – Big Show, John Cena vs. Roman Reigns Promo, More

– Below is a promo for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view in Los Angeles:

– No word yet on if Xavier Woods will be at tonight’s WWE SmackDown tapings as he had the weekend off, spending it at the DragonCon convention in Atlanta. As noted, Woods suffered a MCL sprain at the August 28th WWE live event. Becky Lynch noted on an “UpUpDownDown” stream that she had the same injury and recovered after about a month of working through it. Woods was wearing a brace on his leg at DragonCon this weekend.

On a related note, Woods celebrated his 31st birthday on Monday while WWE NXT Superstar Wesley Blake turned 30, former WWE & TNA star Kia Stevens (Kharma, Awesome Kong) turned 40 and TNA co-founder Jerry Jarrett turned 75.

– As noted, this week’s RAW ended with Braun Strowman slamming Big Show through the side of the steel cage after their main event match, which Braun won. As seen below, WWE posted a GIF of the big spot and asked WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he was watching what his No Mercy opponent did to The World’s Largest Athlete. Paul Heyman responded to the tweet with the following: