Paul Heyman On What Happens If Brock Lesnar Loses The Title, Mickie On Main Event, SmackDown

– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE SmackDown from Cleveland, featuring Kevin Owens’ rematch from WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura to determine the SummerSlam opponent for WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Pittsburgh for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Mickie James vs. Emma

* Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Brian Kendrick and Drew Gulak

– Paul Heyman announced during tonight’s RAW opening segment with General Manager that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be leaving WWE if he loses the title at SummerSlam next month. Heyman added that he will be leaving the company with Lesnar. You can see video from the segment below. It’s worth noting that Lesnar is being advertised for the August 28th RAW from Memphis and the September 24th No Mercy pay-per-view from Los Angeles. Lesnar will defend his title against Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Fatal 4 Way.