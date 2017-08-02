Paul Heyman Reportedly Pushing For Samoa Joe To Win The WWE Universal Title

Paul Heyman is reportedly pushing for Brock Lesnar to drop the WWE Universal Title to Samoa Joe at SummerSlam later this month, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

As noted, Heyman announced on this week’s RAW that he and Lesnar will leave WWE if Lesnar loses the title in the SummerSlam Fatal 4 Way with Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Barrasso points to how a SummerSlam loss would allow Lesnar to take needed time off to begin training for the rumored UFC return fight against Jon Jones, who would have to move to heavyweight.

Lesnar is signed to WWE through WrestleMania 34 in 2018 and there is no chance of him opting out early. SI reports that Lesnar’s UFC return is imminent and that he will still work the 2018 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 34. The UFC fight has been rumored for November or December of this year. As noted, Lesnar is also advertised for the No Mercy pay-per-view in Los Angeles, CA from the Staples Center on Sunday, September 24th.